Storm Large (born Susan Storm Large, June 25, 1969) is an American singer, songwriter, actress and author. She attracted national attention as a contestant on the CBS reality television show Rock Star: Supernova. For many years solely a rock artist, in recent years she has branched out into the theater and cabaret world. A resident of Portland, Oregon, she currently balances performing with her own band in venues around the country and touring with the Portland-based band Pink Martini around the world.