Storm LargeBorn 25 June 1969
Storm Large
1969-06-25
Storm Large Biography
Storm Large (born Susan Storm Large, June 25, 1969) is an American singer, songwriter, actress and author. She attracted national attention as a contestant on the CBS reality television show Rock Star: Supernova. For many years solely a rock artist, in recent years she has branched out into the theater and cabaret world. A resident of Portland, Oregon, she currently balances performing with her own band in venues around the country and touring with the Portland-based band Pink Martini around the world.
Kurt Weill
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Weill's Seven Deadly Sins
Barbican, London
2016-11-23T07:14:55
23
Nov
2016
Barbican, London
