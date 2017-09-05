Mickey Lightfoot, whose real name is Osei Amponsa, is a British rapper, singer-songwriter, musician and producer. His music is a blend of future hip-hop, afro-beats and alternative grime. Lightfoot released his EP To Kill A Flockin Bird on Peckish in 2013 that featured Darq E Freaker and Azekel and led to mixes for BBC Radio 1. Lightfoot, along with Neneh Cherry, was named one of "10 Artists to watch in 2014" by New York's cultural influencers Afropunk.