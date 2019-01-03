Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph (born October 22, 1992), better known by his stage name 21 Savage, is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer from Atlanta, Georgia. Abraham-Joseph grew up around criminality and eventually dropped out of school, beginning to rap in 2013 after the death of a friend. He gained attention in the Atlanta underground for the 2015 mixtape The Slaughter Tape before attaining nationwide attention following the Metro Boomin collaborative album Savage Mode (2016), its lead single "X", and his collaboration with Drake, "Sneakin'".

Abraham-Joseph released his debut studio album, Issa Album, in 2017 which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and gave Abraham-Joseph his first top twenty song, "Bank Account". He achieved his first number one single at the end of 2017 with his feature on Post Malone's "Rockstar". On Halloween 2017, he also released the Offset and Metro Boomin collaboration Without Warning. In December 2018, he released his sophomore album, I Am > I Was which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.