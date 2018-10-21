The Jaynetts
The Jaynetts
The Jaynetts Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jaynetts were a girl group based in The Bronx, New York, who became a one-hit wonder in 1963 with the song "Sally Go 'Round the Roses", which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The Jaynetts Tracks
Sally Go Round the Roses
The Jaynetts
Sally Go Round the Roses
Sally Go Round the Roses
Last played on
I Wanted To Be Free
The Jaynetts
I Wanted To Be Free
I Wanted To Be Free
Last played on
