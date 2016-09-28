Thor's HammerIcelandic Band. Formed 1963. Disbanded 1969
Thor's Hammer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37ac56c4-3756-48ac-bdd7-1d0ed63688c0
Thor's Hammer Biography (Wikipedia)
Thor's Hammer, or Hljómar, was an Icelandic rock band primarily active in the 1960s. Outside of Iceland, they are known among music collectors for their rare releases on Parlophone, sung in English and recorded in London for export. The most famous of these is the 1966 EP Umbarumbamba, regarded as one of the rarest released records in the world[citation needed] and known to fetch prices into the thousands of dollars when a copy surfaces. Their style can be described as garage rock, fuzz rock, and freakbeat, with noticeable influences from both The Who and The Beatles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thor's Hammer Tracks
Sort by
I Don't Care
Thor's Hammer
I Don't Care
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Care
Last played on
Thor's Hammer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist