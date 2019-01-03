Skitch HendersonBorn 27 January 1918. Died 1 November 2005
Skitch Henderson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1918-01-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37a31cb5-4b83-48f1-8f14-4574741526d4
Skitch Henderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Lyle Russell Cedric "Skitch" Henderson (January 27, 1918 – November 1, 2005) was a pianist, conductor, and composer. His nickname "Skitch" came from his ability to "re-sketch" a song in a different key and Bing Crosby suggested that he should use the name professionally.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Skitch Henderson Tracks
Sort by
Introduction; Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Introduction; Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Introduction; Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Choir
Last played on
Its De Lovely
Skitch Henderson
Its De Lovely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Its De Lovely
Last played on
Skitch's Frug
Skitch Henderson
Skitch's Frug
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skitch's Frug
Last played on
Earth Birth
Skitch Henderson
Earth Birth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Earth Birth
Last played on
Begin the Beguine
Skitch Henderson
Begin the Beguine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Begin the Beguine
Last played on
As Long As I Live
Skitch Henderson
As Long As I Live
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As Long As I Live
Last played on
Campobello
Skitch Henderson
Campobello
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Campobello
Last played on
Flaky
Skitch Henderson
Flaky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flaky
Last played on
Skitch Henderson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist