Dolly James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37a2e4be-fde0-41ed-a616-f5ce60577bce
Dolly James Biography (Wikipedia)
Dolly James is a British singer-songwriter and session singer. She released several singles in the 1990s and toured internationally with such acts as Simply Red and James Taylor Quartet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dolly James Performances & Interviews
Dolly James Tracks
Sort by
Wake Up
Dolly James
Wake Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wake Up
Last played on
Can U Feel It
Dolly James
Can U Feel It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist