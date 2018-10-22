James LevineUS conductor and pianist. Born 23 June 1943
James Lawrence Levine (born June 23, 1943) is an American conductor and pianist. He is primarily known for his tenure as Music Director of the Metropolitan Opera (the "Met"), a position he held for 40 years (1976–2016). He was formally terminated by the Met from all his positions and affiliations with the company on March 12, 2018 over sexual misconduct allegations which he denies.
Levine has made numerous recordings, as well as television and radio broadcasts, with the Met. Levine has also held leadership positions with the Ravinia Festival, the Munich Philharmonic, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra. In 1980 he started the Lindemann Young Artists Development Program, and he has often trained promising singers, conductors, and musicians for professional careers.
After taking an almost two-year health-related hiatus from conducting from 2011 to 2013, Levine retired as the Met's full-time Music Director following the 2015–16 season to become Music Director Emeritus.
On December 2, 2017, The New York Times published a front-page story containing detailed accounts of four men in their 40s to 60s alleging long-term sexual abuse of them by Levine occurring decades earlier, while each was a music student of his in their teens or early 20s. The following day, the Met suspended Levine and cancelled his future scheduled engagements. The Ravinia Festival also promptly severed all ties with Levine, as did the Boston Symphony Orchestra, which announced that Levine would never again "be employed or contracted by the BSO at any time in the future." Following an investigation that ended in March 2018, having "found credible evidence," the Met terminated its relationship with Levine, for "sexually abusive and harassing conduct".
DER HOLLE RACHE
Erwartung
Légende, Op 17
Berceuse, Op 16 arr for violin and orchestra
Rhapsody in Blue
The Bartered Bride (Dance of the Comedians)
Perfidi! All'anglo contra me... Pietà! (Macbeth)
Scene 1: Swan Theme (Swan Lake)
Madamina, il catalogo è questo (Don Giovanni)
18 Liebeslieder Watzer, Op. 52
Piano Concerto No 4 in G major, Op 58, 2nd mvt.
The Marriage of Figaro: Act II Arietta, "Voi che sapete"
The Magic Flute - Holle Rache (Queen of the Night)
The Magic Flute - O Isis und Osiris (Sarastro)
The Magic Flute - Overture
Ariettes Oubliées 1: C'est L'extase Langoureuse
Si, pel ciel marmoreo from Act 2 of Otello
Cabaret Songs: Mahnung
5 Orchestral Pieces: No.2
In festen Schlaf (Die Walküre)
Swan Lake (Hungarian Dance)
Trio in E flat major, K 498, 'Kegelstatt'
Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja (The Magic Flute)
Anvil Chorus (Il trovatore)
Eugene Onegin: Final scene
La Boheme (Si Mi chiamano Mimi)
Trio in E flat for clarinet, viola and piano, K 498 ('Kegelstatt')
Wuthering Heights - I have dreamt
Kuda kuda, kuda vi udalilis (Lensky's Aria from Eugene Onegin)
Tzigane
Ehi! Paggio! (Falstaff)
Thaïs (Meditation)
Concert fantasy on 'Carmen' (Op.25), Moderato [Gipsy dance, Act 2]
Five Orchestral pieces, Op. 16
Cuban Overture
Erwartung
3 Orchestral Pieces Op.6
The Nutcracker - suite (Op.71a), no.3; Waltz of the flowers
Zigeunerweisen, Op 20
Liebeslieder-Walzer
Symphony No.33 in B flat major, K.319
Ariettes oubilees: Chevaux de bois
Proms 2007: Prom 71
Proms 2007: Prom 70 - In memoriam Luciano Pavarotti (12/10/1935 - 6/9/2007)
Proms 2002: Prom 59
