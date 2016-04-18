The Watersons
The Watersons were an English folk group from Hull, Yorkshire. They performed mainly traditional songs with little or no accompaniment. Their distinctive sound came from their closely woven harmonies.
Long Time Travelling
Peter Bellamy
Long Time Travelling
Long Time Travelling
Earsdon Sword Dance Song
The Watersons
Earsdon Sword Dance Song
Earsdon Sword Dance Song
Seven Virgins Or The Leaves Of Life
The Watersons
Seven Virgins Or The Leaves Of Life
Wassail Song
The Watersons
Wassail Song
Wassail Song
Herod And The Cock
The Watersons
Herod And The Cock
Herod And The Cock
Christmas Is Now Drawing Near At Hand
The Watersons
Christmas Is Now Drawing Near At Hand
Pace-Egging Song
The Watersons
Pace-Egging Song
Pace-Egging Song
Here We Come A-Wassailing
The Watersons
Here We Come A-Wassailing
Here We Come A-Wassailing
Jolly Old Hawk
The Watersons
Jolly Old Hawk
Jolly Old Hawk
Sound, Sound Your Instruments Of Joy
The Watersons
Sound, Sound Your Instruments Of Joy
Emmanuel
The Watersons
Emmanuel
Emmanuel
The Bitter Withy
The Watersons
The Bitter Withy
The Bitter Withy
Souling Song
The Watersons
Souling Song
Souling Song
King Arthur's Servants
Trad.
King Arthur's Servants
King Arthur's Servants
The Yorkshire Tup
The Watersons
The Yorkshire Tup
The Yorkshire Tup
The Good Old Way
The Watersons
The Good Old Way
The Good Old Way
All For Me Grog
The Watersons
All For Me Grog
All For Me Grog
The Greenland Whale Fishery
The Watersons
The Greenland Whale Fishery
The Greenland Whale Fishery
Swinton May Song
The Watersons
Swinton May Song
Swinton May Song
Bright Phoebus
The Doc Watson Family
Bright Phoebus
Bright Phoebus
Some Old Salty
The Doc Watson Family
Some Old Salty
Some Old Salty
Good Old Way
The Doc Watson Family
Good Old Way
Good Old Way
Bold General Wolfe
The Doc Watson Family
Bold General Wolfe
Bold General Wolfe
Adieu Adieu
The Doc Watson Family
Adieu Adieu
Adieu Adieu
Prickle Holly Bush
The Doc Watson Family
Prickle Holly Bush
Prickle Holly Bush
Apple Tree Wassail
The Doc Watson Family
Apple Tree Wassail
Apple Tree Wassail
White Cockade
The Doc Watson Family
White Cockade
White Cockade
Boston Harbour
Trad.
Boston Harbour
Boston Harbour
The White Hare of Howden
Trad.
The White Hare of Howden
The White Hare of Howden
Country Life
Trad.
Country Life
Country Life
The Derby Ram
Trad.
The Derby Ram
The Derby Ram
The Greenland Whale Fishery
Trad. English & The Watersons
The Greenland Whale Fishery
The Greenland Whale Fishery
Sugar Wassail
The Watersons
Sugar Wassail
Sugar Wassail
Malpas Wassail
The Watersons
Malpas Wassail
Malpas Wassail
The Apple Wassail
The Watersons
The Apple Wassail
The Apple Wassail
New Year Carol - Residue
The Watersons
New Year Carol - Residue
New Year Carol - Residue
Stormy Winds
The Watersons
Stormy Winds
Stormy Winds
Apple Tree Wassail
The Watersons
Apple Tree Wassail
Apple Tree Wassail
Plains of Mexico
The Watersons
Plains of Mexico
Plains of Mexico
Hal-an-Tow
The Watersons
Hal-an-Tow
Hal-an-Tow
Brave Wolfe
The Watersons
Brave Wolfe
Brave Wolfe
