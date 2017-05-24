J. TillmanBorn 3 May 1981
Joshua Michael Tillman (born May 3, 1981), also known as Father John Misty and previously J. Tillman, is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist, drummer and record producer.
Maintaining a steady output of solo recordings since 2004, Tillman had been a member of or toured with Demon Hunter, Saxon Shore, Fleet Foxes, Jeffertitti's Nile, Pearly Gate Music, Siberian, Har Mar Superstar, Poor Moon, Low Hums, Jonathan Wilson, and has toured extensively with Pacific Northwest artists Damien Jurado, Jesse Sykes, and David Bazan.
He has also made contributions to albums by popular artists, including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Kid Cudi, and has produced one album for Matthew Daniel Siskin, known as Gambles.
If You've Gotta Go, Go Now
If You've Gotta Go, Go Now
If You've Gotta Go, Go Now
Love No Less Worthy
Love No Less Worthy
Love No Less Worthy
Year In The Kingdom
Year In The Kingdom
Year In The Kingdom
No Occasion
No Occasion
No Occasion
Year In The Horizon
Year In The Horizon
Year In The Horizon
Wild Honey Never Stolen
Wild Honey Never Stolen
Wild Honey Never Stolen
Earthly Bodies
Earthly Bodies
Earthly Bodies
Crosswinds
Crosswinds
Crosswinds
