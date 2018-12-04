Adrian Frederick Partington FRCO (born 1 October 1958) is an English conductor, chorus master, organist and pianist. He is director of music at Gloucester Cathedral, joint conductor of the Three Choirs Festival and artistic director for the Gloucester festival years, director of the BBC National Chorus of Wales, conductor of Gloucester Choral Society, and former conductor of Bristol Choral Society and leader of the postgraduate choral conducting course at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

The son of professional musicians, he was a chorister at Worcester Cathedral under Christopher Robinson and a pupil at The King's School, Worcester, studied at the Royal College of Music under Herbert Howells, and was organ scholar at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle and King's College, Cambridge. He returned to Worcester as assistant organist from 1981 to 1991, before turning more of his attention to choral conducting.

He was associate chorus master of the CBSO Chorus and conductor of the City of Birmingham Symphony Youth Chorus during the Simon Rattle years until September 2000.