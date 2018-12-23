NaturalAmerican boy band. Formed 1999. Disbanded 2004
Natural
1999
Natural was an American boy band that formed in 1999 and broke up in 2004 consisting of Ben Bledsoe, Marc Terenzi, Michael 'J' Horn, Michael Johnson, and Patrick King.
They were best known for their debut single and signature song "Put Your Arms Around Me". They were very successful in Germany and the Philippines, releasing two albums and nine singles.
