David CopeBorn 17 May 1941
David Cope
1941-05-17
David Cope Biography (Wikipedia)
David Cope (born May 17, 1941 in San Francisco, California) is an American author, composer, scientist, and former professor of music at the University of California, Santa Cruz. His primary area of research involves artificial intelligence and music; he writes programs and algorithms that can analyse existing music and create new compositions in the style of the original input music. He taught a summer Workshop in Algorithmic Computer Music that was open to the public (but not free) as well as a general education course entitled Artificial Intelligence and Music for enrolled UCSC students. Cope is also cofounder and CTO Emeritus of Recombinant Inc, a music technology company.[citation needed]
Symphony (After Mozart - 1995); III. Allegretto
David Cope
Symphony (After Mozart - 1995); III. Allegretto
Symphony (After Mozart - 1995); III. Allegretto
Inventions nos. 1-3
David Cope
Inventions nos. 1-3
Inventions nos. 1-3
Invention no.5 after Bach
David Cope
Invention no.5 after Bach
Invention no.5 after Bach
