Charles River Valley BoysFormed 1959. Disbanded 1968
Charles River Valley Boys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/379979bd-01e5-4434-a8e8-3775c4e17c49
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Charles River Valley Boys were an American bluegrass group who toured and recorded in the 1960s and were best known for their 1966 album, Beatle Country, presenting bluegrass versions of songs by The Beatles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Baby's In Black
Charles River Valley Boys
Baby's In Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby's In Black
Last played on
IVE JUST SEEN A FACE
Charles River Valley Boys
IVE JUST SEEN A FACE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
IVE JUST SEEN A FACE
Last played on
I Feel Fine
Charles River Valley Boys
I Feel Fine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Feel Fine
Last played on
Norwegian Wood
Charles River Valley Boys
Norwegian Wood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Norwegian Wood
Last played on
Paperback Writer
Charles River Valley Boys
Paperback Writer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paperback Writer
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist