Rag’n’Bone Man
1985-01-29
Rag’n’Bone Man Biography (Wikipedia)
Rory Charles Graham (born 29 January 1985), better known as Rag'n'Bone Man, is an English singer and songwriter, known for his deep, baritone voice. His first hit single, "Human", was released in 2016, and his debut album of the same name was released in February 2017. At the 2017 Brit Awards, he was named British Breakthrough Act and received the Critics' Choice Award.
Rag’n’Bone Man Performances & Interviews
- Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t8m9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059t8m9.jpg2017-08-31T23:00:00.000ZClara looks back at the incredible artists who performed over Live Lounge Month 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hvwm6
Live Lounge Month 2017 mash up!
- Rag’n’Bone Manhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xlx7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xlx7.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Rag’n’Bone Man's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05791vg
Rag’n’Bone Man
- Rag'n'Bone Man - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z6x14.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z6x14.jpg2017-06-27T22:59:00.000ZOk, it's official he is not 'only human after all', cos Rag'n'Bone Man's set is god-like.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0545k7x
Rag'n'Bone Man - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
- Rag'n'Bone Man: "I used to watch 'Steptoe and Son' with my Grandad whilst eating our porridge, I thought it was brilliant"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sxfmz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sxfmz.jpg2017-02-14T15:55:00.000ZRag'n'Bone Man chats to Steve about his new album 'Human' and the story behind his name.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04sxfpr
Rag'n'Bone Man: "I used to watch 'Steptoe and Son' with my Grandad whilst eating our porridge, I thought it was brilliant"
- Rag'n'Bone Man - Skin (BBC Music Sound Of 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nc2kk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nc2kk.jpg2017-01-05T10:45:00.000ZRag’n’Bone Man performs Skin in his beloved old venue, Brixton Jamm, for BBC Music Sound of 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04nc2pq
Rag'n'Bone Man - Skin (BBC Music Sound Of 2017)
- Sound Of 2017 - The Longlisthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpg2016-11-27T23:59:00.000ZShowcasing the most exciting rising stars in music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04j1p3c
Sound Of 2017 - The Longlist
Rag’n’Bone Man Tracks
Human
Rag’n’Bone Man
Human
Human
Last played on
Grace (We All Try)
Rag’n’Bone Man
Grace (We All Try)
Grace (We All Try)
Last played on
Skin
Rag’n’Bone Man
Skin
Skin
Last played on
Run (feat. Rag’n’Bone Man)
Bugzy Malone
Run (feat. Rag’n’Bone Man)
Run (feat. Rag’n’Bone Man)
Last played on
Grace
Rag’n’Bone Man
Grace
Grace
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
Jul
2019
Rag'n'Bone Man
Standon Lordship, Standon, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017
Echo Arena, Liverpool
2017-12-17T07:27:37
17
Dec
2017
BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017
18:00
Echo Arena, Liverpool
Glastonbury: 2017
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-25T07:27:37
25
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
14:55
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eppp6q/acts/adwfbp
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
2017-05-27T07:27:37
27
May
2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
