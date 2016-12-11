Jonas MyrinBorn 1982
Jonas Myrin
1982
Jonas Myrin Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonas Myrin is a Swedish singer, musician and songwriter based in Los Angeles, California. Myrin began his musical career in the early 2000s as a worship leader at Hillsong Church London and songwriter for various international acts, and later went on to become a solo artist in 2012. He is known for his work with Matt Redman with whom he won two Grammys for the song "10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord)".
Jonas Myrin Tracks
O Little Town
Salvation Army Brass Band
O Little Town
O Little Town
Performer
Last played on
Our God Is Greater (feat. New Irish Arts - Orchestra)
Chris Tomlin
Our God Is Greater (feat. New Irish Arts - Orchestra)
Our God Is Greater (feat. New Irish Arts - Orchestra)
Choir
Featured Artist
Last played on
Cornerstone
Eric Liljero
Cornerstone
Cornerstone
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
10,000 Reasons (feat. Andy Kydd, George Acquah, Colin Peter & Graham Campbell)
Jonas Myrin
10,000 Reasons (feat. Andy Kydd, George Acquah, Colin Peter & Graham Campbell)
10,000 Reasons (feat. Andy Kydd, George Acquah, Colin Peter & Graham Campbell)
Choir
Last played on
Youll Never Walk Alone
Matt Redman
Youll Never Walk Alone
Youll Never Walk Alone
Last played on
10 000 Reasons (feat. Jorge Mhondera, Henry Marsden, Sam Blake, Will Weeks, Ben Smith & Ed Peers)
Matt Redman
10 000 Reasons (feat. Jorge Mhondera, Henry Marsden, Sam Blake, Will Weeks, Ben Smith & Ed Peers)
10 000 Reasons (feat. Jorge Mhondera, Henry Marsden, Sam Blake, Will Weeks, Ben Smith & Ed Peers)
Last played on
10,000 Reasons
Matt Redman
10,000 Reasons
10,000 Reasons
Last played on
Cornerstone
Edward Mote
Cornerstone
Cornerstone
Last played on
10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord)
Matt Redman
10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord)
10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord)
Last played on
10,000 Reasons
Stuart Townend
10,000 Reasons
10,000 Reasons
Last played on
Cornerstone
Mike Oldfield
Cornerstone
Cornerstone
Last played on
Your Grace Finds Me
Matt Redman
Your Grace Finds Me
Your Grace Finds Me
Last played on
Christ Is Enough
Velveta Thompson
Christ Is Enough
Christ Is Enough
Last played on
Our God Is Greater
Velveta Thompson
Our God Is Greater
Our God Is Greater
Last played on
Cornerstone
Edward Mote
Cornerstone
Cornerstone
Christ Is Enough
Jonas Myrin
Christ Is Enough
Christ Is Enough
Performer
Our God Is Greater
Chris Tomlin
Our God Is Greater
Our God Is Greater
