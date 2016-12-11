Jonas Myrin is a Swedish singer, musician and songwriter based in Los Angeles, California. Myrin began his musical career in the early 2000s as a worship leader at Hillsong Church London and songwriter for various international acts, and later went on to become a solo artist in 2012. He is known for his work with Matt Redman with whom he won two Grammys for the song "10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord)".