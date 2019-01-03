Fiction Factory80's UK synth-pop. Formed 1983. Disbanded 1987
Fiction Factory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqp6j.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/379811c5-4db9-4a78-b5ff-06ebe8723e39
Fiction Factory Biography (Wikipedia)
Fiction Factory were a Scottish new wave band from Perth. Formed in 1983, they are best known for their single "(Feels Like) Heaven", which peaked at #6 on the UK Singles Chart. The song was written by Eddie Jordan and Kevin Patterson.
Fiction Factory Tracks
(Feels Like) Heaven
Fiction Factory
(Feels Like) Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp6j.jpglink
(Feels Like) Heaven
