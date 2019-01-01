Widespread Panic is an American rock band from Athens, Georgia. The current lineup includes guitarist/singer John Bell, bassist Dave Schools, drummer Duane Trucks, percussionist Domingo "Sunny" Ortiz, keyboardist John "JoJo" Hermann, and guitarist Jimmy Herring. The band's original drummer, Todd Nance, left in 2016.

The band was formed in Athens, Georgia, in 1986, and is influenced by the Southern rock, blues-rock, progressive rock, funk and hard rock genres. They have been compared to other jam bands such as the Grateful Dead and Phish. Widely renowned for their live performances, as of 2018, they hold the record for number of sold-out performances at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Morrison, Colorado) at 57 and Philips Arena (Atlanta, Georgia) at 20.