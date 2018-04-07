The BuckinghamsFormed 1965
The Buckinghams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3793e809-5868-48f6-b372-9b2957a6612d
The Buckinghams Biography (Wikipedia)
The Buckinghams are an American Sunshine pop band from Chicago, Illinois, United States. They formed in 1966, and went on to become one of the top selling acts of 1967, charting their only five Top 40 hits in the U.S. that year. The band dissolved in 1970, but re-formed in 1980 and as of 2017 they continue to tour throughout the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Buckinghams Tracks
Sort by
Kind Of A Drag
The Buckinghams
Kind Of A Drag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kind Of A Drag
Last played on
Susan
The Buckinghams
Susan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Susan
Last played on
Don't Your Care
The Buckinghams
Don't Your Care
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Your Care
Last played on
Hey Baby (They're Playing Our Song)
The Buckinghams
Hey Baby (They're Playing Our Song)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Buckinghams Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist