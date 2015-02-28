Charlie GillettBorn 20 February 1942. Died 17 March 2010
Charlie Gillett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1942-02-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3793c25e-a907-451c-851a-a4500a192340
Charlie Gillett Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Thomas Gillett (20 February 1942 – 17 March 2010) was a British radio presenter, musicologist and writer, mainly on rock and roll and other forms of popular music. He was particularly noted for his influential book The Sound of the City, for his promotion of many forms of "world music", and for discovering and promoting such acts as Dire Straits and Ian Dury.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charlie Gillett Tracks
Sort by
Whun a' the Kye Had Names
Charlie Gillett
Whun a' the Kye Had Names
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whun a' the Kye Had Names
Last played on
Back to artist