Billy Squier
Billy Squier Biography (Wikipedia)
William Haislip Squier (, born May 12, 1950) is an American rock musician. Squier had a string of arena rock hits in the 1980s. He is best known for the song "The Stroke", from his 1981 album Don't Say No.
Other hits include "My Kinda Lover", "In the Dark", "Rock Me Tonite", "Lonely Is the Night", "Everybody Wants You" and "Emotions in Motion".
Billy Squier Tracks
In the Dark
Billy Squier
In the Dark
In the Dark
Lonely Is the Night
Billy Squier
Lonely Is the Night
Lonely Is the Night
The Big Beat
Billy Squier
The Big Beat
The Big Beat
Rock Me Tonight
Billy Squier
Rock Me Tonight
Rock Me Tonight
You Know What I Like - Reading Festival
Billy Squier
You Know What I Like - Reading Festival
You Should Be High, Love - Reading Festival
Billy Squier
You Should Be High, Love - Reading Festival
My Kind Of Lover - Reading Festival
Billy Squier
My Kind Of Lover - Reading Festival
My Kind Of Lover - Reading Festival
In The Dark / Rich Kid - Reading Festival
Billy Squier
In The Dark / Rich Kid - Reading Festival
Big Beat
Billy Squier
Big Beat
Big Beat
Hear That Sound
Billy Squier
Hear That Sound
Hear That Sound
Nobody Knows
Billy Squier
Nobody Knows
Nobody Knows
Too Daze Gone
Billy Squier
Too Daze Gone
Too Daze Gone
Everybody Wants You
Billy Squier
Everybody Wants You
The Big Beat (Remix Acapella)
Billy Squier
The Big Beat (Remix Acapella)
My Kinda Lover
Billy Squier
My Kinda Lover
My Kinda Lover
