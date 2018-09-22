William Haislip Squier (, born May 12, 1950) is an American rock musician. Squier had a string of arena rock hits in the 1980s. He is best known for the song "The Stroke", from his 1981 album Don't Say No.

Other hits include "My Kinda Lover", "In the Dark", "Rock Me Tonite", "Lonely Is the Night", "Everybody Wants You" and "Emotions in Motion".