Johnny GimbleBorn 30 May 1926. Died 9 May 2015
Johnny Gimble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926-05-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37921ade-1cba-4415-bf35-da532a70842d
Johnny Gimble Biography (Wikipedia)
John Paul Gimble (May 30, 1926 – May 9, 2015) was an American country musician associated with Western swing. Gimble was considered one of the most important fiddlers in the genre. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 in the early influences category as a member of Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys.
Gimble was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Gimble Tracks
Sort by
Fiddlin' Around
Chet Atkins
Fiddlin' Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxrzh.jpglink
Fiddlin' Around
Last played on
Lone Star Rag
Johnny Gimble
Lone Star Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lone Star Rag
Last played on
Fiddlin' Around
Johnny Gimble
Fiddlin' Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fiddlin' Around
Last played on
Goodnight Waltz
Johnny Gimble
Goodnight Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodnight Waltz
Last played on
Johnny Gimble Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist