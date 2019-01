We Butter the Bread with Butter is a German metalcore band noted for their heavy use of electronic music characteristics. The group was founded in 2007 by Marcel Neumann, was signed to Redfield Records and have released two albums through the label. Their debut album Das Monster aus dem Schrank was released on November 21, 2008. Their second album, Der Tag an dem die Welt unterging was released May 14, 2010, followed on December 19, 2012 by an EP titled Projekt Herz. Their third studio album, Goldkinder, was released on August 9, 2013, and a fourth album, Wieder geil!, was released on May 22, 2015. We Butter the Bread with Butter originally started as a duo, but has since become a quartet (having also been a quintet from 2010 to 2012).