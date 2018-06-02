Swell MapsFormed 1972. Disbanded 1980
Swell Maps
1972
Swell Maps Biography
Swell Maps were an experimental DIY, early post-punk rock group of the 1970s from Birmingham, England.
Swell Maps Tracks
Lets Build a Car
Lets Build a Car
Midget Submarine
Midget Submarine
International Rescue (Radio 1 Session, 16 Oct 1978)
Harmony In Your Bathroom (Radio 1 Session, 16 Oct 1978)
Border Country
Border Country
Read About Seymour (Radio 1 Session, 16 Oct 1978)
International Rescue ( John Peel Session 16/10/1978)
The Helicopter Spies
The Helicopter Spies
Another Song (Radio 1 Session, 16 Oct 1978)
Another Song (Radio 1 Session, 16 Oct 1978)
Read About Seymour
Read About Seymour
Big Empty Field
Big Empty Field
Helicopter Spies / A Raincoat's Room
Helicopter Spies / A Raincoat's Room
Bleep And Booster Come Round For Tea / Secret Island
Harmony In Your Bathroom (Radio 1 Session, 16 Oct 1978)
Whatever Happens Next
Whatever Happens Next
Ripped & Torn
Ripped & Torn
International Rescue
International Rescue
Cake Shop
Cake Shop
Out of the Crowd
Out of the Crowd
Bridget Heat (Pt.9)
Bridget Heat (Pt.9)
Lets Buy A Bridge
Lets Buy A Bridge
HS Art
HS Art
Bandits (John Peel session 15-05-1979)
Bandits (John Peel session 15-05-1979)
Vertical Slum Forest Fire (John Peel session 15-05-1979)
Full Moon In My Pocke / Blam
Full Moon In My Pocke / Blam
