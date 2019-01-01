Idris LewisBorn 21 November 1889. Died 15 April 1952
Idris Lewis
1889-11-21
Idris Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Idris Lewis (21 November 1889 – 15 April 1952) was a Welsh conductor and composer. He worked on the film scores of a number of productions during the 1930s, when he was employed by British International Pictures. He was the Director of Music for the Welsh Region of the BBC.
