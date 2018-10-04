Jimmy ScottUS jazz vocalist. Born 17 July 1925. Died 12 June 2014
Jimmy Scott
1925-07-17
Jimmy Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
James Victor Scott (July 17, 1925 – June 12, 2014), known professionally as Little Jimmy Scott or Jimmy Scott, was an American jazz vocalist known for his high countertenor voice and his sensitivity on ballads and love songs.
After success in the 1940s and 1950s, Scott's career faltered in the early 1960s. He slid into obscurity before a comeback in the 1990s. His unusual singing voice was due to Kallmann syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that limited his height to 4 feet 11 inches (150 cm) until the age of 37, when he grew by 8 inches (20 cm). The syndrome prevented him from reaching classic puberty and left him with a high voice.
