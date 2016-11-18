Trans-Siberian March Band
Trans-Siberian March Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37850857-cae7-464e-bbd4-77d7d158cbe7
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Trans-Siberian March Band (TSMB) is a London-based Balkan music band. They play the music of the Balkans, and also Russian, Turkish and Klezmer tunes. Their repertoire ranges from the well-known, such as Goran Bregović’s Mesečina, to the obscure. They also write their own material, described by the band as ‘affectionate pastiche’. They are well-known on the London Balkan Music scene, and also have an international reputation due to touring in Eastern Europe. They also have a following in Japan after an appearance on Japanese television.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Ljute Rane
Trans-Siberian March Band
Ljute Rane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ljute Rane
Last played on
Gorky Street
Trans-Siberian March Band
Gorky Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gorky Street
Last played on
Politburo Reggae - TSM
Trans-Siberian March Band
Politburo Reggae - TSM
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Politburo Reggae - TSM
Last played on
Back to artist