Blackburner is an American electronic music duo. Blackburner combines elements of dubstep, metal, and electronica. A buzz started for Blackburner by remixing tracks and releasing original compositions through Cleopatra Records, initially placing Blackburner alongside dubstep artists such as Rusko, Nero and Dubba Jonny.

Blackburner’s debut album, Feel the Burn, featured guest appearances by Edgar Froese of Tangerine Dream, as well as John Wesley of Porcupine Tree. The single "Freak You" was used on a national Verizon FIOS Quantum advertisement, and on NBC’s hit competition program America's Got Talent.

In the summer of 2012, Blackburner was asked to support industrial group Ministry on their AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group) American tour. They also appeared at SXSW 2012. During this time, Blackburner met William Shatner briefly, inspring Skyla to write a sci-fi driven album, Planet Earth Attack.

2017 Release new album 'Dog Eats Rabbit (with rapper DMX