Intik (Arabic: أنتيك; pronounced: [æn.ti:k]) is an Algerian rap/hip hop group consisting of four artists. The group raps in both Darija (Algerian Arabic creole) and French and often drawing upon the violence all four experienced while growing up in turbulent Algeria during the 80s and 90s. The name Intik in Algerian dialect means “everything’s going great”, which is ironic considering the Algerian political unrest which the Intik focuses upon. Intik's front man is the rapper Youss (short for Youssef) with the other members being Reda, Samir, and Nabil.