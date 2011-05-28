Donovan LeitchJr., actor/member of Camp Freddy. Born 16 August 1967
Donovan Leitch
1967-08-16
Donovan Leitch Biography (Wikipedia)
Donovan Jerome Leitch Jr (born 16 August 1967) is an English-born American actor, singer and former model. He is the son of the singer-songwriter Donovan and the brother of actress Ione Skye. He was a member of the hard rock band Camp Freddy, and was a founding member of neo-glam group Nancy Boy along with Jason Nesmith, the son of Michael Nesmith of The Monkees.
Donovan Leitch Tracks
Three Kingfishers
Three Kingfishers
