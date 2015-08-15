Erline HarrisBorn 5 April 1914. Died 6 January 2004
Erline Harris
1914-04-05
Erline Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Erline Harris (April 5, 1914 – January 6, 2004), born Erlyn Eloise Johnson, was an American rhythm and blues singer in the 1940s and early 1950s. Her 1949 song "Rock and Roll Blues" was one of the first jump blues songs to use the phrase "rock and roll" in its secular context.
