SupernovaPunk Band. Formed 1989
Supernova
1989
Supernova Biography (Wikipedia)
Supernova is an American pop punk band formed in Costa Mesa, California in 1989. The band has released three full-length albums, numerous singles and EPs and were part of the original 1995 Vans Warped Tour line-up. They are perhaps best known by wider audiences for their song "Chewbacca", which was featured on the soundtrack to Kevin Smith's 1994 independent film Clerks. They are also known for the song "Up & Down", which was performed in 2007 on the Nick Jr. children's show Yo Gabba Gabba!
Supernova Tracks
Can You Feel It (Supernova Remix)
Chez Damier
Can You Feel It (Supernova Remix)
Can You Feel It (Supernova Remix)
Chewbacca
Supernova
Chewbacca
Chewbacca
Cassandra
Supernova
Cassandra
Cassandra
