Ross ParkerBorn 16 August 1914. Died 2 August 1974
Ross Parker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1914-08-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/377b58c0-2c39-4069-a091-102096d34e8e
Ross Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Ross Parker (born Albert Rostron Parker) (16/August 1914 – 2 August 1974) was an English pianist, composer, lyricist and actor. He is best known for co-writing the songs "We'll Meet Again" and "There'll Always Be an England".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ross Parker Tracks
Sort by
We'll Meet Again
Ross Parker Hughie Charles & Vera Lynn
We'll Meet Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xnnfq.jpglink
We'll Meet Again
Composer
We'll Meet Again
Ross Parker Hughie Charles, Pub Crowd & Suzy Klein
We'll Meet Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We'll Meet Again
Composer
Performer
There'll Always Be An England
The Band of the Life Guards
There'll Always Be An England
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There'll Always Be An England
Last played on
We'll meet again
Ross Parker
We'll meet again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We'll meet again
Last played on
Back to artist