Wasted Youth were a punk rock/post-punk band from London, England, active between 1979 and 1982, which blended early Goth and post-punk with dark acoustic strains of the sort associated with Nick Drake and Syd Barrett. The line-up of the band was Ken Scott (vocals and guitar), Rocco Barker (guitar), Nick Nicole (synth), Darren Murphy (bass) and Andy Scott (drums). Their records were released through Bridgehouse Records, a label set up by the bass player's father, former boxer Terry Murphy.

Wasted Youth emerged from the Plaistow power pop trio The Tickets who were fronted by Ken Scott with brother Andy on Drums and John McGeady on bass.

Rocco Barker went on to form the band Flesh for Lulu and was in the Channel 4 show, A Place in Spain: Costa Chaos.

The band's bassist, Darren Murphy, died of cancer on 15 February 2012.