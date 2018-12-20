Eric EwazenBorn 1 March 1954
Eric Ewazen
1954-03-01
Eric Ewazen Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Ewazen (born March 1, 1954, Cleveland, Ohio) is an American composer and teacher.
Eric Ewazen Tracks
Andante from Concerto for Marimba and Strings
Eric Ewazen
Andante from Concerto for Marimba and Strings
Andante from Concerto for Marimba and Strings
Last played on
Quintet for Brass No.1, 3rd mvt.
Eric Ewazen
Quintet for Brass No.1, 3rd mvt.
Quintet for Brass No.1, 3rd mvt.
Last played on
