Bunny SiglerBorn 27 March 1941. Died 6 October 2017
Bunny Sigler
1941-03-27
Bunny Sigler Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter "Bunny" Sigler (March 27, 1941 – October 6, 2017) was an American R&B singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer who did extensive work with the team of Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, and was instrumental in creating the "Philly Sound" in the early 1970s.
