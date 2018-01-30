State of MindNZ drum & bass duo. Formed 2002
State of Mind
2002
State of Mind Biography (Wikipedia)
State of Mind is a New Zealand drum and bass duo consisting of Patrick Hawkins and Stuart Maxwell. Formed in 2002, the duo frequently record, and appear, alongside MC Woody.
The State of Mind discography includes labels such as Teebee's Subtitles Recordings, Total Science's CIA Recordings, DJ Friction's Shogun Audio, Concord Dawn's Uprising Records, Doc Scott's 31 Records, Bad Company's BC Presents & Black Sun Empire's Black Sun Empire Recordings. They are now signed exclusively to Blackout Music.
State of Mind Tracks
Caterpillar (feat. Virus Syndicate)
Caterpillar (feat. Virus Syndicate)
Caterpillar (feat. Virus Syndicate)
Until The World Ends
Until The World Ends
Until The World Ends
Stranger (Neonlight Remix) (feat. Thomas Oliver)
Stranger (Neonlight Remix) (feat. Thomas Oliver)
Stranger (Neonlight Remix) (feat. Thomas Oliver)
Time Slip (feat. KRYPTOMEDIC)
Time Slip (feat. KRYPTOMEDIC)
Time Slip (feat. KRYPTOMEDIC)
Featured Artist
Twisted Up
Twisted Up
Twisted Up
Thug
Thug
Thug
Ego
Ego
Ego
Skin Crawler (feat. Tiki)
Skin Crawler (feat. Tiki)
Skin Crawler (feat. Tiki)
Stranger
Stranger
Stranger
Long Time Dead (feat. Codebreaker)
Long Time Dead (feat. Codebreaker)
Long Time Dead (feat. Codebreaker)
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Response Signal
Response Signal
Response Signal
Dirty Money
Dirty Money
Dirty Money
Put It On
Put It On
Put It On
Deadzone
Deadzone
Deadzone
Unconscious (Segment & Concept Vision Remix)
Unconscious (Segment & Concept Vision Remix)
Unconscious (Segment & Concept Vision Remix)
Bad
Bad
Bad
