The Majors were an American R&B and Doo-wop group from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The vocal ensemble formed in 1961, and featured as its lead singer Ricky Cordo, who was noted for his prominent falsetto. The group was noticed by producer Jerry Ragovoy, who produced their hit single "A Wonderful Dream", released in 1962 on Imperial Records. It would be the first of three charting hits for the group.