Perfect Stranger was an American country music band founded in 1986 in the state of Texas by Steve Murray (lead vocals), Andy Ginn (drums), Shayne Morrison (bass guitar) and Richard Raines (guitar). After several years of performing throughout Texas, the quartet released an independent album in 1994; this album was later picked up by Curb Records, who re-packaged and re-released it a year later. By 1995, its second single (entitled "You Have the Right to Remain Silent") had become a Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts.

Although Perfect Stranger never entered Top 40 on the country charts again, the band continued to perform and record throughout the 1990s, charting several more singles before eventually exiting Curb in the late 1990s. In addition, Andy Ginn was replaced by Marty Arbter on drums. Perfect Stranger returned to Curb to release its second album, The Hits, in 2001, and was dropped again afterward. As of 2009, the band is composed of co-lead singers/guitarists Marcus Eldridge and Clint Williams, bassist Shayne Morrison, lead guitarist Chad Ware, and drummer Doug Martin. A third album, Shake the World, was released in 2009. Morrison briefly re-established the band in 2010 with Murray, Raines, and new drummer Scott Zucknick.