Orchestra of Classical Opera
Orchestra of Classical Opera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/376f05cf-d6ab-44e0-a2ff-b90c345d9349
Tracks
Sort by
As steals the morn (L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato)
George Frideric Handel
As steals the morn (L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
As steals the morn (L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato)
Conductor
Last played on
Il re pastore, K.208: Act 1 Scene 1, Aria. "Alla Selva, al prato, al fonte"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Il re pastore, K.208: Act 1 Scene 1, Aria. "Alla Selva, al prato, al fonte"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Il re pastore, K.208: Act 1 Scene 1, Aria. "Alla Selva, al prato, al fonte"
Conductor
Last played on
Il Sogno di Scipione: Aria 'Risolver non osa'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Il Sogno di Scipione: Aria 'Risolver non osa'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Il Sogno di Scipione: Aria 'Risolver non osa'
Last played on
Il Sogno di Scipione: Chorus 'Germe di cento eroi'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Il Sogno di Scipione: Chorus 'Germe di cento eroi'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Il Sogno di Scipione: Chorus 'Germe di cento eroi'
Last played on
Natus cadit, atque Deus (Apollo et Hyacinthus, K38)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Natus cadit, atque Deus (Apollo et Hyacinthus, K38)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Natus cadit, atque Deus (Apollo et Hyacinthus, K38)
Conductor
Last played on
Ut navis in aequore luxuriante (Apollo et Hyacinthus, K38)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ut navis in aequore luxuriante (Apollo et Hyacinthus, K38)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Ut navis in aequore luxuriante (Apollo et Hyacinthus, K38)
Conductor
Last played on
Fliesst, ihr Zeugen meiner Schmerzen" from Orfeo
Georg Philipp Telemann
Fliesst, ihr Zeugen meiner Schmerzen" from Orfeo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Fliesst, ihr Zeugen meiner Schmerzen" from Orfeo
Natus cadit' from Apollo et Hyacinthus, K.38
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Natus cadit' from Apollo et Hyacinthus, K.38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Natus cadit' from Apollo et Hyacinthus, K.38
Performer
Symphony in C major
Thomas Arne
Symphony in C major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024c0y7.jpglink
Symphony in C major
Conductor
Vidit suum' from Stabat Mater
Joseph Haydn
Vidit suum' from Stabat Mater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Vidit suum' from Stabat Mater
Grabmusik, K.42
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Grabmusik, K.42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Grabmusik, K.42
Frena le belle lagrime' from Sifari
Carl Friedrich Abel
Frena le belle lagrime' from Sifari
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kbhz2.jpglink
Frena le belle lagrime' from Sifari
Performer
Sopra quell capo indegno' from Carattaco
Johann Christian Bach
Sopra quell capo indegno' from Carattaco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxlf.jpglink
Sopra quell capo indegno' from Carattaco
No, crudel, non posso' from Alceste
Christoph Willibald Gluck
No, crudel, non posso' from Alceste
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
No, crudel, non posso' from Alceste
Bella in un vago viso' from Amore e Psiche
Florian Gassmann, Gemma Summerfield & Orchestra of Classical Opera
Bella in un vago viso' from Amore e Psiche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bella in un vago viso' from Amore e Psiche
Composer
Performer
Symphony No.6 in F major, K.43
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No.6 in F major, K.43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony No.6 in F major, K.43
Performer
Back to artist