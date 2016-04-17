James RoweAmerican songwriter and lyricist, also worked as music publisher. Born 1 January 1864. Died 10 November 1933
James Rowe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1865-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37697357-373d-4b65-a946-c2d8b81b747e
James Rowe Tracks
Sort by
I Vow To Thee My Country (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Noel H Tredinnick, Marica Mc Pherson, Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Veronica Brown, Jacqueline Ewers & Paulette Brown)
Katherine Jenkins, Ken Burton, Howard E Smith & James Rowe
I Vow To Thee My Country (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Noel H Tredinnick, Marica Mc Pherson, Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Veronica Brown, Jacqueline Ewers & Paulette Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmdp.jpglink
I Vow To Thee My Country (feat. Beechcroft Choir, Noel H Tredinnick, Marica Mc Pherson, Neil Watson, Joshua Adgomar, Floyd Millen, Stefan Brown, Adam Kerr, Paul Johnson, Melicia Walker, Veronica Brown, Jacqueline Ewers & Paulette Brown)
Composer
Last played on
Love Lifted Me
Ken Burton
Love Lifted Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Lifted Me
Last played on
Back to artist