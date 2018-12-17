Butterbeans & Susie
Butterbeans & Susie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/37686b73-bf64-4d5c-8ed7-b48de2b9eb6f
Butterbeans & Susie Biography (Wikipedia)
Butterbeans and Susie were an African American comedy duo comprising Jodie Edwards (July 19, 1893 – October 28, 1967) and Susie Edwards (née Susie Hawthorne; December 1894 – December 5, 1963). They married in 1917, and performed together until the early 1960s. Their act, a combination of marital quarrels, comic dances, and racy singing, proved popular on the Theatre Owners Booking Association (TOBA) tour. They later moved to vaudeville and appeared for a time with the blackface minstrel troupe the Rabbit's Foot Company.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Butterbeans & Susie Tracks
Sort by
Papa Ain't No Santa Claus (And Your Mama Ain't No Christmas Tree)
Butterbeans & Susie
Papa Ain't No Santa Claus (And Your Mama Ain't No Christmas Tree)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elevator Papa, Switchboard Mama
Butterbeans & Susie
Elevator Papa, Switchboard Mama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elevator Papa, Switchboard Mama
Last played on
Papa Ain't No Santy Claus
Butterbeans & Susie
Papa Ain't No Santy Claus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Papa Ain't No Santy Claus
Last played on
What It Takes To Bring You Back
Butterbeans & Susie
What It Takes To Bring You Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Butterbeans & Susie
Butterbeans & Susie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist