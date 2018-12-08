Donnie ElbertBorn 25 May 1936. Died 26 January 1989
Donnie Elbert
1936-05-25
Donnie Elbert Biography (Wikipedia)
Donnie Elbert (May 25, 1936 – January 26, 1989) was an American soul singer and songwriter, who had a prolific career from the mid-1950s to the late 1970s. His US hits included "Where Did Our Love Go?" (1972), and his reputation as a Northern soul artist in the UK was secured by "A Little Piece of Leather", a performance highlighting his powerful falsetto voice.
Donnie Elbert Tracks
