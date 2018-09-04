Pablo Ziegler (born September 2, 1944) is an Argentine composer, pianist, arranger based in New York City. He is currently the leading exponent of nuevo tango, thanks to the skills and reputation he gathered while working extensively as Ástor Piazzolla's regular pianist from 1978 until the maestro's retirement for health reasons in 1989. During their collaboration, they performed with Milva, Placido Domingo, Gary Burton among others. He played with Piazzolla's re-formed Conjunto 9 in 1983 for his Teatro Colón concert with the Buenos Aires Philharmonic. In 1985 Ziegler composed the music for the film Adios Roberto, and in 1990, he established the New Tango Quartet.

His playing style, both sharply percussive and metallically lyrical, is instantly recognizable and bears some similarities to that of Vladimir Horowitz as well as some of the wistfulness of Bill Evans. As a composer he has taken Piazzolla's contrapuntal approach to tango music and added more jazz influence, notably with the regular use of a drumkit, lighter harmonies similar to those used in Bossa Nova, and extended passages of improvisation. Having created a bridge between jazz and improvisation and the new tango of Piazzolla, he was very successful with his 2003 album Bajo Cero, for which he earned a Latin Grammy award. He has worked with a wide range of classical, jazz, and Latin musicians including Emmanuel Ax, Gary Burton, Regina Carter, Branford Marsalis, Paquito D’Rivera, Kenny Garrett, Stefon Harris, Joe Lovano, Christopher O’Riley, Quique Sinesi, Walter Castro, Nestor Torres, Joe Locke, Randy Brecker, David Sánchez (musician), Miguel Zenón the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, the Metropole Orkest, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Presidential Symphony Orchestra, Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, Slovenian Philharmonic Orchestra and the Wellington Chamber Orchestra, with whom he performed in New Zealand in June 2014.