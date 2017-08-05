Stu PhillipsUS TV/film composer, conductor & producer. Born 9 September 1929
Stu Phillips
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1929-09-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/375eabab-45e6-4307-b0ea-e49c436172ba
Stu Phillips Biography (Wikipedia)
Stuart Phillips (born September 9, 1929) is an American composer of film scores and television-series theme music, conductor and record producer. He is perhaps best known for composing the themes to the television series Knight Rider and Battlestar Galactica.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stu Phillips Tracks
Sort by
Battlestar Galactica (1978): Main Theme
Stu Phillips
Battlestar Galactica (1978): Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Battlestar Galactica (1978): Main Theme
Last played on
Knight Rider
Stu Phillips
Knight Rider
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knight Rider
Last played on
Sweet Talking Candy Man
Stu Phillips
Sweet Talking Candy Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Talking Candy Man
Last played on
Stu Phillips Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist