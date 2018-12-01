Johannes EccardBorn 1553. Died 1611
Johannes Eccard
1553
Johannes Eccard Biography (Wikipedia)
Johannes Eccard (1553–1611) was a German composer and kapellmeister. He was an early principal conductor at the Berlin court chapel.
Resonet in laudibus
When to the Temple Mary went
Ein feste Burg
Ubers Gebirg Maria geht
When Mary to the Temple Went
