Wooden Shjips (pronounced "ships") is an American experimental rock band from San Francisco, United States.

Their sound has been described as experimental, minimalist, drone rock, and "spacey psychedelic rock". They have been compared to Suicide, Spacemen 3, Loop, The Velvet Underground, The Doors, Soft Machine and Guru Guru. They are signed to Thrill Jockey records.

Guitarist Ripley Johnson also plays in a side project, Moon Duo, formed in 2009 with Sanae Yamada. The project has released one EP and four albums.

The group played at the 2010 All Tomorrow's Parties music festival in Monticello, New York in September 2010 at the request of film director Jim Jarmusch.

In November 2013, the group released their fourth studio album, Back to Land, on Thrill Jockey.