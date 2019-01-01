Kenny White is a New York City based singer-songwriter, studio musician, and writer. For many years, White was a fixture in the NY studio scene, writing and producing hundreds of commercials for TV and radio. In this capacity, he worked with artists like Gladys Knight, Linda Ronstadt, Dwight Yoakam, Ricky Skaggs, Kim Carnes, Felix Cavaliere, Dobie Gray, Mavis Staples and Aaron Neville among many others.

His relationships with Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin led to his producing Colvin’s Grammy-nominated, “I Don’t Know Why” and to his involvement in Cohn’s eponymous platinum debut record. White went on to produce three records for legendary J. Geils Band leader, Peter Wolf. The second of which, “Sleepless,” garnered the distinction by Rolling Stone magazine of being one of “the 500 greatest albums ever made,” as well as giving Kenny a chance to work with Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Steve Earle. White was again at the helm for Wolf's 2010 critically acclaimed release, Midnight Souvenirs. This time working with Shelby Lynne, Neko Case and Merle Haggard. A new project with Wolf entitled, A Cure for Loneliness, was released in April 2016.