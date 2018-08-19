NineNY rapper Derrick Keyes. Born 19 September 1969
Nine
1969-09-19
Nine Biography (Wikipedia)
Nine is the stage name of Derrick Keyes (born September 19, 1969), an American rapper from The Bronx, New York City, New York. He also been known as 9MM or Nine Double M. Known for his harsh, gravelly flow and distinctive voice, Keyes got his break in late 1993 as a featured guest on Funkmaster Flex and the Ghetto Celebs' "Six Million Ways to Die".
Keyes originally recorded under the moniker 9MM (or Nine Double M) before changing his name to simply Nine. He stated, "I didn't want to be just be named after the gun (9mm)." His stage name refers to his date of birth (9/19/1969), his shoe size, and his lucky number.
Nine Tracks
Whatcha Want
Nine
Spirit Motion
Nine
Whutcha Want? (Album Version)
Nine
