Strawhead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/374e052c-1508-4d1f-aa19-a3597ea84f37
Strawhead Tracks
Sort by
The Receiving Of The Queen By The Citizens Of Warwick
Gregg Butler & Strawhead
The Receiving Of The Queen By The Citizens Of Warwick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Receiving Of The Queen By The Citizens Of Warwick
Composer
Last played on
When Cannons Are Roaring
Strawhead
When Cannons Are Roaring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Cannons Are Roaring
Last played on
Trafalgar
Strawhead
Trafalgar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trafalgar
Last played on
Strawhead Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist